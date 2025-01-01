Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, blackberry, plum and black pepper. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, blackberry, plum and black pepper.

Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced by fermentation in bottle with the ancestral method. Produced by fermentation in bottle with the ancestral method.

