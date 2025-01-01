|
Valle d'Aosta Gamay 2020
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, strawberry, black currant, blackberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --