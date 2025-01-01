Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, plum, rosemary and black pepper. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, plum, rosemary and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

