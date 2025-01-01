|
Vittoria Frappato Il Frappato 2023
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, plum, rosemary and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --