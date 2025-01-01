|
Valle d'Aosta Torrette Superiore 2020
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Petit Rouge (90%), Fumin (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, carob and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
1 year in cask.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --