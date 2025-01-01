|
Greco di Tufo 2023
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, apricot and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, peach, plum, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and plum.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fish and mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --