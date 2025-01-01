Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, jasmine, plum, medlar, grapefruit, peach, linden, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and hazelnut.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


