|
Valle d'Aosta Torrette 2018
Torrette (Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Petit Rouge (90%), Vien de Nus (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, cherry and geranium followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, arbutus berry, pomegranate and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, cherry and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --