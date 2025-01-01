Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, cherry and geranium followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, arbutus berry, pomegranate and carob. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, cherry and geranium followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, arbutus berry, pomegranate and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, cherry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, cherry and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

