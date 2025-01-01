Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, raspberry, arbutus berry, pink pepper and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


