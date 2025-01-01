|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico BDN Vigna di Biddine Soprana 2021
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
12 months in cask, at least 9 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2025
| --