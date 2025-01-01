|
Vittoria Frappato Vigna Biddine Sottana 2023
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Frappato
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, raspberry, plum, arbutus berry, pomegranate, blackberry, blueberry, black pepper and pink pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Fish soups, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2025