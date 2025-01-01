|
Thymbra 2023
(Sicily)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple, peach, plum, linden and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and lemon.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish and vegetables, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --