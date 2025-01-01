|
Valle d'Aosta Chardonnay 2022
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and citron followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, pear, grapefruit, plum, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2025
| --