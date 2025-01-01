Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and flint followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, mango, peach, plum, croissant, praline, butter, beeswax and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

11 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.


