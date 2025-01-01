Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and violet followed by aromas of rose, plum, blueberry, raspberry and strawberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

8 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


