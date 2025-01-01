Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas or violet, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas or violet, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

12 months in steel tanks and cask, at least 9 months in bottle. 12 months in steel tanks and cask, at least 9 months in bottle.

