|
Sicilia Nero d'Avola Il Moro 2021
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas or violet, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
12 months in steel tanks and cask, at least 9 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2015
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --