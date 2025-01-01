Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and carnation followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, black currant, strawberry and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


