Valle d'Aosta Gamay 2019
(Vallée d'Aoste)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and carnation followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, black currant, strawberry and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --