|
Vittoria Nero d'Avola Tané 2017
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
12 month in barrique, 14 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2024
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2025
| --