Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of white rose, broom, hawthorn, apple, pear, citron, banana, plum, sage, thyme and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of white rose, broom, hawthorn, apple, pear, citron, banana, plum, sage, thyme and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

