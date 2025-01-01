|
Valle d'Aosta Bianco Ensemblo 2020
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Traminer (50%), Moscato Bianco (40%), Müller Thurgau (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of white rose, broom, hawthorn, apple, pear, citron, banana, plum, sage, thyme and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Broiled crustaceans, Stewed fish, Dairy products, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2025
| --