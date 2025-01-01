|
Greco di Tufo Riserva Raone 2022
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, apricot, pear, pineapple, citron, plum, linden, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and medlar.
6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2025
| --