Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, apricot, pear, pineapple, citron, plum, linden, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and medlar.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.


