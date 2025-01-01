Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and flint followed by aromas of box flower, elder flower, grapefruit, pineapple, banana, pear, rosemary, honey, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

11 months in cask, 27 months in steel tanks and bottle.


