Friuli Isonzo Bianco Lis 2019
Friuli Isonzo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and flint followed by aromas of box flower, elder flower, grapefruit, pineapple, banana, pear, rosemary, honey, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.
11 months in cask, 27 months in steel tanks and bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat with mushrooms
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
May 2025
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2018
✧✧✧✧✭
June 2024
| --
2019
✧✧✧✧✧
May 2025
| --