Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Iri da Iri 2017
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, tamarind, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.
24 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|May 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2019
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2024
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2025
| --