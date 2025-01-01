Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum jam, black cherry jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, tamarind, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, leather, licorice, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum jam, black cherry jam and blackberry jam.

24 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.


