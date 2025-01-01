Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, graphite and bell pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.

About 16 months in amphora, 8 months in bottle.


