|
Sic et Simpliciter 2022
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, graphite and bell pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
About 16 months in amphora, 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2025