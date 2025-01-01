|
Aglianico del Vulture Verbo 2021
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2025
| --