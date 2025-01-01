Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and grape followed by aromas of broom, white rose, apple, citron, plum and mango.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and grape.

Aged in steel tanks.


