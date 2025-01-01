|
Verbo Malvasia 2024
(Basilicata)
|
Malvasia di Basilicata
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and grape followed by aromas of broom, white rose, apple, citron, plum and mango.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and grape.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Stewed crustaceans with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2025
| --