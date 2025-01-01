Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, yellow rose, peach, plum, grapefruit, pineapple, citron, medlar, linden, sage and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

5 months in cement tanks.


