|
Vermentino di Gallura Spera 2023
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, grapefruit, pineapple, passion fruit, tangerine, rosemary, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --