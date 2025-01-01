Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, grapefruit, pineapple, passion fruit, tangerine, rosemary, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, grapefruit, pineapple, passion fruit, tangerine, rosemary, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

