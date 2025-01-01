|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Since 83 2023
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of pear, peach, pineapple, mango, grapefruit, hazelnut, citron, plum, linden and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and mango.
Fermented and aged in cask for 7 months, 1 month in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2025