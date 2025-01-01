|
Aglianico del Vulture Gesualdo da Venosa 2020
Aglianico del Taburno (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, carob, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
9 months in cask, at least 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --