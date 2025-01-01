Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, carob, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

9 months in cask, at least 4 months in bottle.


