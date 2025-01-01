Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Montechiaro 2019, Castello Poggiarello (Italy)

Montechiaro 2019

Castello Poggiarello (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Cabernet Franc
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, tomato leaf, bell pepper, leather, undergrowth, licorice, juniper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

24 months in barrique, 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat and mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2009   ✧✧✧✧     September 2015       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧✧     June 2025       --    

Other Castello Poggiarello's wines 


