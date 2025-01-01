|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Beru 2022
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, butter, croissant, thyme, honey, almond, vanilla and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Fermented and aged in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --