Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, butter, croissant, thyme, honey, almond, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Fermented and aged in barrique.


