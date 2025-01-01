|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Lafoa 2023
(Alto Adige)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and peach followed by aromas of broom, yellow rose, box flower, apple, pear, pineapple, grapefruit, nettle, tomato leaf, green bell pepper, ginger, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.
Part of the wine ferments in barrique. Aged for 8 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --