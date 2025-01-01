|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Lafoa 2023
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, peach and acacia followed by aromas of mango, citron, pineapple, pear, apple, grapefruit, melon, hazelnut, butter and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, mango and citron.
Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --