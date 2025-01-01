Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, peach and acacia followed by aromas of mango, citron, pineapple, pear, apple, grapefruit, melon, hazelnut, butter and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, mango and citron.

Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


