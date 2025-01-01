|
Verbo Rosato 2024
(Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, plum, tangerine and blueberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --