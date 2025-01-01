Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, plum, tangerine and blueberry. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, raspberry, plum, tangerine and blueberry.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

