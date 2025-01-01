|
Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Nudo 2024
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Cannonau
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, blueberry, peach, pink grapefruit and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2024
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2025
| --