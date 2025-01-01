Very pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent. Very pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and kiwi followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, apple, pear, blueberry, orange and lesser calamint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and kiwi.

Aged in steel tanks.


