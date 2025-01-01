|
Rosarco 2021
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (90%), Petit Verdot (10%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Very pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and kiwi followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, apple, pear, blueberry, orange and lesser calamint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and kiwi.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|June 2025