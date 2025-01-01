|
Aglianico del Vulture Superiore Carato Venusio 2017
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, cinnamon, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --