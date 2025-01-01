Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blueberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blueberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.

