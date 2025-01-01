|
Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva St. Daniel 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blueberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
12 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --