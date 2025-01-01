Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, carnation, blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, juniper, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


