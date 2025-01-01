Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, blueberry and arbutus berry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

Aged in cement tanks.


