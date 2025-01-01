|
Chianti Colli Senesi Titolato 2023
Chianti Colli Senesi (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, blueberry and arbutus berry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| March 2018
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --