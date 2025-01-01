|
Calabrise 2023
(Calabria)
Calabrese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, pomegranate and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
7 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --