|
Rosso di Montepulciano Fossolupaio 2023
Rosso di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Syrah (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, carnation, raspberry, blueberry, carob and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
At least 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧
| March 2009
| ✧✧✧
|2008
| ✧✧✧
| November 2010
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧
| May 2011
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧
| December 2012
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧
| July 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2025
| --