Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

22 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle. 22 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.

