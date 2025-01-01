|
Maremma Toscana Rosso Momi 2020
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of geranium, blackberry, black currant, blueberry and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --