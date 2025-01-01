|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2020
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Colorino, Canaiolo Nero, Mammolo (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
22 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2009
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2010
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2014
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2015
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2017
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2018
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --