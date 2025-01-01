|
Cirò Rosso Classico Superiore Riserva Colli del Mancuso 2021
Cirò (Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 39, March 2006
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --