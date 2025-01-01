Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

2 years in cask, 1 year in bottle.


