  Millanni 2020, Guicciardini Strozzi (Italy)

Millanni 2020

Guicciardini Strozzi (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Sangiovese (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of carnation, blueberry, black currant, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

18 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

July 2025


Other Vintages
