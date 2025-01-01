|
Ardore 2021
(Tuscany)
|
Merlot (50%), Cabernet Franc (25%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, peony, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, face powder, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
16 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --