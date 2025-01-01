|
160 Anni 2021
(Calabria)
Gaglioppo
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Made with dried grapes. More than one year in cask.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|July 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2025
| --