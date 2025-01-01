|
Cirò Bianco Mare Chiaro 2024
Cirò (Calabria)
Greco Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, citron, plum and papaya.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and pineapple.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|August 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| August 2025
| --