Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, citron, plum and papaya.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and pineapple.

4 months in steel tanks.


